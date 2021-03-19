Niti Aayog, AWS partner to train students on cloud computing
IT major Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Niti Aayog on Thursday announced a tie-up to train students on the fundamentals of cloud computing through Atal Tinkering Labs.
A statement of intent (SoI) was signed between Niti Aayog and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), which undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India, to roll out the project.
R Ramanan, mission director, Atal Innovation Mission, said the collaboration with AWS will equip the talented youth of the country with digital and web-based tools that can enhance their creative and innovative capabilities, in turn helping the nation to grow manifold in its innovation and entrepreneurship network.
The education and tools will establish a strong foundation in cloud computing for students of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across India, while the support of AWS EdStart for startups will accelerate their productisation and potential commercialisation, Ramanan added.
Under the program, AWS will introduce the fundamentals of cloud computing such as cloud storage, virtual compute power, web hosting, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR), to students at more than 7,000 ATLs in India.
AWS will also conduct Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for the personnel in-charge at the ATLs, and provide resources and tools at each ATL to expedite student learning, and enable them to create and build solutions on the cloud.
Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector - AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, said that India will need nine times as many digital skilled workers by 2025, according to a report commissioned by AWS.
"AWS is committed to bridging the digital skills gap in cloud computing, and empowering entrepreneurs to build innovative products and services on the cloud.
"We are focused on helping customers deliver transformational change and experiential learning at scale. It is a privilege to team up with Atal Innovation Mission to foster ideation, curiosity, and innovation among India's students and youth," Sharma said.
Azim Premji University launches volume one of its ‘Issues In Education’ series
Over 42k govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister
Arvind Subramanian resigns as professor from Ashoka University
Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill
NEP will build strong foundations for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Education Minister
Karnataka govt plan to start next school academic year from July 15
Innovation Park inaugurated in Madras Christian College
Telangana govt to decide on schools in couple of days: CM
No exams till Class 5 in Rajasthan govt schools due to COVID-19
Bihar education department promotes students of classes 1-8 without exams
- Considering the rising Covid-19 cases, the Bihar education department has decided to promote more than 1.6 crore students of classes 1 to 8 to the next grade without conducting the annual examination.
Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for scholarship programme
Book on how ventilator was designed and built-in IIT Kanpur released
US Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen
- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.