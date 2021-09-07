NITI Aayog, Gujarat University sign SoI to promote cooperation in agriculture

NITI Aayog and Gujarat University signed a statement of intent (SoI) on Tuesday, September 7, with an objective to encourage and promote cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. NITI Aayog Senior Adviser Neelam Patel and Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, Director Sudhanshu Jangir signed the SoI on behalf of their institutions.

An MBA programme in agripreneurship and value chain management was also launched during the event by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

“IIS’s MBA in agripreneurship and value chain management will empower agribusiness leaders, agriculture entrepreneurs, and value chain experts with the necessary skills, knowledge, exposure and attitude. It will foster an understanding of agribusiness, agro-based enterprises, rural and allied sectors. This is an excellent initiative by Gujarat University. The course is much-needed to develop an appropriate ecosystem for natural farming. We assure full support to Indian Institute of Sustainability and Gujarat University,” said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Sinh Chudasama added, “Gujarat has been at the forefront of education and agriculture. Globalization, policy reforms, and consumer awareness have brought about structural changes in Indian agriculture. There is a significant demand for agriculture entrepreneurs and value-chain management professionals. IIS’s MBA course will create enormous opportunities for students and nurture an entrepreneurial spirit to serve the agri-food industry and rural development. We welcome the partnership with NITI Aayog, which will open new frontiers in Indian agriculture.”