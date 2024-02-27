 No of educated jobless youths soar 7-times in Assam in 2022: Economic Survey | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / No of educated jobless youths soar 7-times in Assam in 2022: Economic Survey

No of educated jobless youths soar 7-times in Assam in 2022: Economic Survey

PTI | , Guwahati
Feb 27, 2024 01:58 PM IST

The report highlighted that a process to engage 1,00,000 unemployed youths in government jobs in different departments has been going on.

Nearly 10 lakh educated youths in Assam are seeking jobs and have registered in employment exchanges in 2022 compared to just 1.4 lakh in the previous year, a jump of over seven times in just a single year, stated the latest Assam Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey report, which was tabled in the Assam Assembly, noted that the number of educated job seekers has increased at all levels of education in 2022 over 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The Economic Survey report, which was tabled in the Assam Assembly, noted that the number of educated job seekers has increased at all levels of education in 2022 over 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

"From the records of the live register of Employment Exchanges, the registered educated job seekers stood at 9,83,093 in 2022 as against 1,37,865 during 2021," it added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Economic Survey report, which was tabled in the Assam Assembly, noted that the number of educated job seekers has increased at all levels of education in 2022 over 2021.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged 15 years and above who could not find work despite being available stood at 1.7 percent in Assam during 2022-23 compared to 3.2 percent in the entire country.

"In rural areas, the unemployment rate is 1.5 percent whereas in urban areas, the unemployment rate is 6.1 percent in Assam during 2022-23. The unemployment rate at all India level is 2.4 percent in rural areas and 5.4 percent in urban areas during the same period," the survey said.

The report highlighted that a process to engage 1,00,000 unemployed youths in government jobs in different departments has been going on.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On