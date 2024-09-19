NSDC, Ethnotech Academy & Cambridge launch ‘Centre for Future Skills’, aims to upskill youth with emerging technologies

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has collaborated with Ethnotech Academy and Cambridge University Press & Assessment to launch the Centre for Future Skills, an initiative aimed at providing higher education institutions (HEIs) with technology infrastructure and expert guidance in the latest technologies. The Centre for Future Skills initiative is aimed at providing higher education institutions (HEIs) with technology infrastructure and expert guidance in the latest technologies.

Designed to aid students in excelling in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, the Centre will focus on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Analytics, AR/VR/Meta, Cloud computing, Cyber Security, the Internet of Things, Industrial / Home Automation, Robotic Process Automation, and Semiconductor Design.

A special event was held on Wednesday, September 18, which focused on creating partnerships between academic/ corporate partners and NSDC, alongside Ethnotech and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. Panel discussions were also conducted that delved into current challenges and potential solutions in the fields of emerging technologies, a press release informed.

NSDC Vice President Nitin Kapoor highlighted the need for equipping the youth with skills relevant to the future job market and said that the latest initiative is a significant advancement in India's skill development landscape.

“As we strive to position India as the Skill Capital of the World, our focus on future-ready skills is paramount. Upskilling is no longer a luxury but a necessity, as it empowers individuals to stay relevant and adapt to technological advancements. NSDC International is playing a key role in bridging the global skill gap and Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is the go-to skill platform for all your skilling needs,” Kapoor added.

Kapoor also emphasised the importance of collaboration between academia and industry to ensure educational programs are aligned with market needs.

Also present at the event was Dr Kiran Rajanna who stated that the Centre for Future Skills will act as an aggregator which will bring together industry and academia.

The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) will be to skills, what UPI is to commercial payments, pointed out Dr Rajanna.

Peter Philips, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, stated that the latest collaboration is aimed at empowering learners with new-age skills, improving their career prospects, and contributing to the global economy.

Worth mentioning here, the NSDC works under the aegis of the works under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, which was established as the principal architect of the skill ecosystem in the country.