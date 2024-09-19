RPSC RAS 2024 registration begins today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check eligibility, other details
RPSC RAS 2024: When the application process begins, candidates can submit their forms for RPSC RAS 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The online application process for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) prelims examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will start today, September 19. When the process begins, candidates can apply for RPSC RAS 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS 2024 is being held for 733 vacancies.
The application deadline for RPSC RAS 2024 is October 18.
RPSC RAS 2024: Vacancy details
Rajasthan State Service: 346 vacancies
Rajasthan Subordinate Service: 387 vacancies
RPSC RAS 2024: Eligibility criteria
Candidates need at least a graduation degree to apply for RAS 2024. They should be at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2025 to apply for the recruitment examination.
RPSC RAS 2024: Selection process
To select candidates, the RPSC will first hold the preliminary examination using objective-type questions for 200 marks. This will serve as a screening test and those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the mains examination. The commission will hold interview/personality test after the mains examination. Check the notification here to know more about the selection process.
RPSC RAS 2024: Application fee
The application fee of RPSC RAS 2024 is ₹600 for General (Unreserved), Creamy Layer of Backward Class, Most Backward Class, Creamy Layer candidates and ₹400 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class—non-creamy Layer, Most Backward Class—non-creamy Layer, Economically Weaker Section/Saharan Area) and disabled category candidates.
To know more about the RPSC RAS exam and to apply online, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.
