Odisha waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes
The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.
The government incurs a loss of ₹5.10 crore due to the waiver, it said.
Earlier, the government had announced a waiver of the hostel fees of around 30,000 ITI students.
Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart
- Life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching.
