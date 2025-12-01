A controversial order directing all schools in Rajasthan to observe December 6 -- the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 -- as "Shaurya Diwas" was on Sunday recalled by the government after it drew flak from the opposition and Muslim groups. Order to mark Dec 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' in Rajasthan schools revoked after criticism

While the order was recalled, a stark contradiction in statements between School Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Director of Secondary Board Education Sitaram Jat surfaced. Dilawar said that it was not possible to hold any other activities or events on campus as exams are in progress, whereas Jat said that no such order had been issued by him.

The order released on an official WhatsApp group on Saturday night was recalled citing "unavoidable circumstances" Sunday morning.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the order has been taken back," it read.

According to the department, exams will be held in schools on December 5 and December 6.

"Since examinations are in progress in all schools, it is not possible to hold any other activities or events on campus. Therefore, the Shaurya Diwas programmes stand postponed," Dilawar said in a statement.

However, Sitaram Jat told PTI, "No such directions have been issued to the schools. I don't know how it is being circulated."

He also said that earlier also an order circulated on social media in the same matter, and was dismissed by the department on November 5.

In an order that circulated late on Saturday, the Secondary Education Directorate in Bikaner instructed government and private schools to hold cultural programmes to "enhancing patriotism" among students.

The directive proposed essay competitions on various themes, such as Indian cultural pride and the Ram Mandir movement, traditions of valour and sacrifice, and the role of the youth in nation-building.

Schools were asked to organise painting contests on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Indian warriors, and display exhibitions on the Ram temple.

The order drew sharp criticism from the Congress and Muslim groups.

"This government wants to teach children about the day of the Babri Masjid's demolition as a day of bravery. By doing so, they will only serve to destroy the religious atmosphere," Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress state president, said.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi criticised the move, saying the demolition of the Babri Masjid "was an act of crime" and accused the BJP government of "distorting historical events and attempting to burden schoolchildren with its political narrative."

Mohammed Nazimuddin, general secretary of the Rajasthan Muslim Forum, said, "Ours is a secular nation."

"How can the government compel students to commemorate the demolition of a mosque," he wondered.