Osmania University postpones all exams, revised schedule to release soon

Osmania University has decided to postpone all the ongoing and scheduled examinations for all courses. The decision to postpone the examination was taken after the state government issued orders for the closure of educational institutes with immediate effect on Tuesday due to the rise in COVID cases in the state.

The new schedule would be released by the varsity soon on the official site. Along with Osmania University, exams in Kakatiya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and other universities in the state have been postponed till further orders.

Around 8000 students have registered themselves to appear for the examinations including students from district centers like Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

Earlier the University was not keen to postpone the exams and had planned to conduct the ongoing supplementary/ regular examinations of all UG and PG courses as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of the varsity.





