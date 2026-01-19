Over 100 school buildings in Dehradun found dilapidated; many to be completely razed

More than 100 government school buildings in Dehradun district have been found to be in a dilapidated condition, of which 96 are completely or partially unfit for use and will be demolished soon.

The decision was taken after Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal had asked the Education Department to submit a report in this regard and found that 104 school buildings were in poor condition.

Out of the total, the DM said that 79 school buildings — 13 secondary and 66 primary — are completely unfit for use.

He said that while alternative arrangements for 63 schools have already been made, a substitute setup for 16 is being arranged.

In addition, 17 other schools have been declared partially unusable; there, only specific structures requiring dismantling will be pulled down.

Bansal said that based on the assessment given by the Public Works Department regarding the unusable and partially unusable school buildings, an amount of ₹1 crore has been sanctioned so that there is no delay in demolition and necessary safety measures.

Furthermore, demolition was not found necessary in eight other schools.

Bansal said that teaching will not be conducted in any risky school buildings, and the administration will ensure action in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.