Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from March 1
Pakistan will resume regular five days a week classes at all schools from March 1 as the country is witnessing a decline in coronavirus deaths and cases, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday.
This will end almost a year of online classes which were implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan had closed all educational institutions on March 15, 2020 to curb the spread of the pandemic. Later, schools were opened in phases, but regular classes had not been allowed.
The education minister in a tweet announced that schools across the country will resume regular five-day classes from March 1 and restrictions imposed on schools to conduct staggered classes will end.
“All schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday March 1. Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” Mahmood tweeted.
With coronavirus cases dropping across the country, the government also lifted the work from home policy for 50 per cent of staff, from public/private offices as well as lifting time limits for amusement parks and commercial activities.
Cinemas and shrines will also open from March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's private schools in favour of online exams for upto class 8 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP govt to implement CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in its schools from 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to address convocation ceremony of TN Dr MGR Medical University on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
229 hostel students of a public school in Maharashtra test coronavirus positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad University’s UG annual exams from April 15, schedule out
- The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana schools to begin regular classes for grades 1 and 2 from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offline exams up to Class 8 in Delhi govt schools: DoE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to earth recognised by ASI
- Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu authorities launch aptitude test for students of government schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SKF India launches scholarships for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educational institutions should try to make students capable citizens: Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work to make India best in the world by 2047: President to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox