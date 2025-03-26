A parliamentary committee on the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has strongly recommended setting up an expert committee to study the efficacy and implementation of free education in private schools in Delhi under the Right to Education Act, 2009. Parliamentary panel wants expert committee to study free education for SCs, STs in Delhi private schools (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The committee, headed by BJP member Faggan Singh Kulaste, took a serious note of the previous Delhi government "casually" submitting before the panel that private unaided recognised schools, which are situated on private land or government land but do not have a land obligation, are only mandated to provide free education to the economically weaker sections, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs children till completion of elementary education.

Thereafter, the Delhi government told the panel that such children may be admitted to government schools to complete school education after elementary education.

The committee strongly recommended setting up an expert committee to study the efficacy and implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and free education in private schools, the report of the committee submitted to Parliament observed.

The panel said it feels that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) should work on modalities for formulating policies whereby the children belonging to disadvantageous sections including those from SC/ST categories be ensured education in private schools post Class 8.

The committee reiterated that the maximum reimbursement amount of tuition fees should be increased from ₹48,000 per annum and be given on an actual paid basis. It recommended that the students should be provided admissions in schools at zero balance till the scholarship money is received, the report said.

The panel observed that upon careful analysis of the data provided with regards to percentage of SC/ST among teaching/non-teaching staff in colleges under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, it is evident that the requisite percentage of SCs and STs is not being met in these colleges especially among the teaching staff.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, a renowned university in Delhi, holds "NIL percentage of SC/ST in teaching staff", it said, adding "such figures present a grim picture and are a clear indicator of latent bias harboured against the individuals belonging to SC/ST categories".

The committee is perplexed to note that in metro cities like Delhi where trained professionals of SC/ST categories are in abundance, there is surprisingly a shortfall under the teaching posts earmarked for SCs/STs, it said.

On the allotment of flats to SCs/STs under the DDA special housing scheme, 2021, the committee noted that out of the 955 flats allotted to SCs/STs under the housing scheme, the possession letters were issued for only 233 flats.

The committee said it would like to be apprised about the status of the remaining 722 flats -- whether the SC/ST allottees have been issued possession letters or their allotments have been cancelled due to delay in payment or non-completion of other formalities.

"The committee would like to know whether the requisite representation of 15 percent and 7.5 percent for SCs and STs was followed by DDA while dispensing allotment in the DDA special housing scheme, 2021.

"The Committee may also be informed as to whether the flats earmarked for SCs/STs that remained are /left unsold or re-advertised with reservation provisions or are allotted to others under unreserved category," the report said.

