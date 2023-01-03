Home / Education / News / PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27

PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27

Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

PTI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

The interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium here, it said.

"The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramod will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," the ministry said in a tweet.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

