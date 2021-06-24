Polytechnic colleges to hold MCQ-based online exams in July

The annual examination of students of polytechnic institutions (even semesters) will be held online in July in a truncated form based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) due to the pandemic, said an order issued by technical education council.

"It will be a multiple-choice questions (MCQs) examination of a shorter duration. Students will be required to answer 50 MCQs in 90 minutes," an official said.

They can take the examination from their home, a cyber cafe, on their smartphones, laptops and desktops, says the order intimated to principals and directors of polytechnic colleges through a letter written by Sunil Kumar Sonkar, secretary, Technical Education Council, on June 22.

According to the order, the MCQ-based paper will include sections of all subjects. While final semester students will have a single paper, other semester students will have two question papers of 50 marks each.

The council has advised all polytechnic institutions to hold a demo test to make students comfortable with the software.

The dates for the demo (mock) test will be declared shortly. The council has warned if students fail to take the demo test and then face problems during the exam, only they will be responsible for it.

An official said as students had been traditionally appearing in pen-and-paper examinations, a need was felt to facilitate all students to appear in a mock test so that they are better placed for the exams.

"The exams will be held in two parts. The examination for final year polytechnic students will be held first. The examination for first and second year students will be held thereafter," an official said.

For long, polytechnic students have demanded the technical education council to hold mock tests ahead of the annual examinations as they have no previous experience of taking online examinations.

Now, biggest worry for students is connectivity as many of them live in remote areas of the state. There are 141 government and 1217 private polytechnic colleges in the state in which 2.5 lakh students are enrolled.