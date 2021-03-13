President Kovind to attend convocation at NIT Rourkela on March 21
President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha next week during which he will attend the convocation ceremony at NIT Rourkela as the chief guest, official sources said.
Kovind will visit the premier institute on March 21, and visit Konark temple the next day, the sources said.
The programme at NIT Rourkela is set to begin at 10 am, and the president would be delivering the convocation address on the occasion.
Among others, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and state Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das are also expected to attend the ceremony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt declares preparatory leaves in schools after surge in COVID cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary initiated: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Technological University partners Samsung to set up Innovation Lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP 2020 aims to give youth right education for revolutionary changes: President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart
- Life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University education should instill curiosity in students: Rajasthan Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox