Primary education should be in Marathi, says Governor on language day
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday appealed people in the state to ensure that children receive primary education in Marathi.
Speaking at an event on the occasion of Marathi Language Day, Koshyari said Maharashtra should pledge to provide primary education in Marathi to children.
`Marathi Bhasha Din' is celebrated every year on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith awardee late V V Shirwadkar.
While English should be mastered, one should take pride in one's mother tongue, the governor said.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeraysaid his government was working to conserve and develop Marathi.
"Easy and meaningful Marathi words should be used in official work," he said.
The government will set up a "books village" in every district, Thackeray announced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary education should be in Marathi, says Governor on language day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile library rolled out for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NDMC, IIT-Kanpur offer platform to start-ups to find solutions for civic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Toy Fair 2021: PM Modi asks manufacturers to use less plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians rank high on positivity about finances in new Global Student Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram colleges and universities to reopen from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Health Minister lays foundation stone of Mon Medical College in Nagaland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New site for IIT to be announced in a month, says Goa CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt First Grade Colleges in Karnataka to be provided debonded desktop computers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt ties with Udhyam to introduce entrepreneurial programme in ITIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti Suzuki partners IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 start-ups in mobility sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University to train 2,000 Singapore students in Indian dance, music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Medical Commission will bring great transparency, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox