Principal of Tamil Nadu school transferred following row over spiritual awakening classes, details here

R. Thamilarasi, Principal of the Ashok Nagar Girls Higher Secondary School has been transferred on Friday . The Principal has been transferred to Government Higher Secondary School, Kovilpathagai, Thiruvallur district. Chennai: Principal of the Ashok Nagar Girls Higher Secondary School has been transferred following a row over an NGO conducting 'Spiritual Awakening Classes' in the school premises. (Representative image)

After a video of the purported spiritual session conducted by Paramporul Foundation (NGO) at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar went viral on social media, DMK supporters raised questions on the state government and the education department.

Anbil Mahesh, the state school education minister said that a committee has been formed to investigate on who gave permission for the event, and based on the facts action will be taken in 1 or 2 days.

"Based on our Department's Principal Secretary, we have formed a committee based on that. We will make an inquiry on who all are involved in this, how it happened, and who gave the permission, everything will be enquired. Based on that, we will take action within 1-2 days", the minister said.

The cadres of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) also held a protest against the Spiritual session. The School Education Department Chief Educational Officer, S. Mars met with the protesters and assured that strict action will be taken on the incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin also responded to the criticism by saying the state's textbooks contain the best scientific ideas for the students.

"Our high-quality textbooks contain the best scientific ideas that students need to know. The teachers themselves can bring out the best ideas needed to face future challenges with confidence and sharpen the knowledge. Actions will be taken by the School Education Department to provide the necessary innovative training, social education with appropriate departmental experts and scholars." the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"I have decreed to formulate and issue new guidelines for regulating various programs in schools in the state so that all our school children who are the future generation of Tamil Nadu, get progressive-scientific ideas and lifestyles. Individual progress, ethical living and sound ideas for social development should be inculcated in the hearts of the students. Over the past three years, I have consistently emphasized the importance of education and the need to develop scientific thinking at numerous events," the CM added.