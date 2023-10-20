Prof Arvind Sahay joins as the Director of Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

Prof Arvind Sahay joined as the Director of MDI Gurgaon. Before joining MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay held the position of Professor of Marketing at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). According to a press release by MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay served as the Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioral Sciences and the India Gold Policy Center Chairperson at IIM Ahmedabad just before his joining MDI.(Handout)

According to a press release by MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay has made contributions to IIM Ahmedabad as a teacher, researcher, consultant and administrator. He served as the Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioral Sciences and the India Gold Policy Center Chairperson at IIM Ahmedabad just before his joining MDI.

Prof. Sahay has a Ph.D. in Marketing Strategy and International Business from The University of Texas, Austin. His academic journey began with a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a PGDM, focusing on Marketing and Finance, at IIM, Ahmedabad. He has published research in international peer-reviewed journals and has written more than 60 cases. His recent research has focused on diverse areas, such as pricing, neuroscience, brand management, gold policy, FOPL, blockchain, and innovation, informed MDI Gurgaon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON