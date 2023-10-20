News / Education / News / Prof Arvind Sahay joins as the Director of Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

Prof Arvind Sahay joins as the Director of Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Prof Sahay's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from IITK and a PGDM, focusing on Marketing and Finance, at IIM-A.

Prof Arvind Sahay joined as the Director of MDI Gurgaon. Before joining MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay held the position of Professor of Marketing at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

According to a press release by MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay served as the Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioral Sciences and the India Gold Policy Center Chairperson at IIM Ahmedabad just before his joining MDI.(Handout)
According to a press release by MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay served as the Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioral Sciences and the India Gold Policy Center Chairperson at IIM Ahmedabad just before his joining MDI.(Handout)

According to a press release by MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay has made contributions to IIM Ahmedabad as a teacher, researcher, consultant and administrator. He served as the Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioral Sciences and the India Gold Policy Center Chairperson at IIM Ahmedabad just before his joining MDI.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prof. Sahay has a Ph.D. in Marketing Strategy and International Business from The University of Texas, Austin. His academic journey began with a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a PGDM, focusing on Marketing and Finance, at IIM, Ahmedabad. He has published research in international peer-reviewed journals and has written more than 60 cases. His recent research has focused on diverse areas, such as pricing, neuroscience, brand management, gold policy, FOPL, blockchain, and innovation, informed MDI Gurgaon.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out