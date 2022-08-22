Home / Education / News / Proposal to rename 23 AIIMS under discussion: Sources

Proposal to rename 23 AIIMS under discussion: Sources

Updated on Aug 22, 2022 01:11 PM IST

All the new AIIMS were requested to suggest three to four names in each category (local heroes, freedom fighters, unsung heroes or historical monuments) along with an explanatory note for the suggested names.

AIIMS Bhopal(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT photo)
ANI |

A proposal is under discussion on naming 23 AIIMS after local heroes, freedom fighters, unsung heroes or historical monuments of the area.

"The Union Health Ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all AIIMS, which include those which are fully functional, partially functional and under construction," a source told ANI.

Currently, the various AIIMS set up or being set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) are known by the generic name AIIMS, distinguished only by the place of their location.

Suggestion regarding names has been given to AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Madurai.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
aiims
Sign out