Pune extends night curfew till March 14; Schools to remain shut
In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Pune, the Pune district administration on Sunday extended the night curfew and shutdown of schools till March 14.
The essential services are exempted from the curfew.
"COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Pune city till February 28 have been extended to 14 March," said Murlidhar Mohol Mayor Pune.
"As per the new order issued today, schools, colleges and private coaching classes in the city have to remain closed till March 14," Mohol said.
"No public movement except essential services will be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am," he added.
In Pune, the total number of cases are 4,06,453, total recoveries are 3,87,527. The active cases in Pune till Saturday are 9860 while the death toll is at 9235.
The State Health Department informed on Saturday that Maharashtra reported 8,623 new COVID-19 cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours,
The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,938 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.
Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.
The chief minister directed the municipalities in the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly.
