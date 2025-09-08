Jaisalmer district collector Pratap Singh has issued an order declaring a holiday in all government and non-government schools and Anganwadi centres, anticipating heavy rain on Monday. Rajasthan: Schools, Anganwadi centres shut in Jaisalmer due to heavy rain alert(Representative image)

This order has been issued in light of the Indian Meteorological Department's alert, which anticipates heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in the district.

According to the order, the holiday has been declared for all students from classes 1 to 12.

However, all academic and non-educational personnel of the school and the Anganwadi centre have been ordered to report to their respective locations according to their scheduled departmental times.

The order states that the decision has been taken keeping student safety in mind. The District Collector further directed that any government or private school or Anganwadi centre found violating these instructions will face disciplinary action as per rules.

Meanwhile, the administration has urged the public to remain alert, stay in safe areas, and adhere to official advisories issued from time to time.

In a related development, Rajasthan's Dausa district has also been impacted by continuous heavy rainfall, leading to the overflow of canals and waterlogging on several roads.

According to Dausa District Magistrate (DM) Devender Kumar, the district received over 177 mm of rain. Additionally, the Haripura dam was overflowing, hence relief teams have been placed on alert.

"Dausa received around 177 mm of rain yesterday. The Haripura dam is overflowing, and relief teams are on alert. Administrative officials are present on the spot. We urge residents to report any incident to the control room," said the Dausa District Magistrate (DM).

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday visited flood-affected areas in Dausa to take stock of the situation and assured relief measures for affected residents.

During the visit, the minister announced that the government has allocated Rs. 16 Crore for the repair of almost 650 schools and 16 dams.

"Government is fully aware. The administration here is very active...The government has allocated Rs. 16 Crore for the repair of almost 650 schools and 16 dams...The crops have suffered severe damage; it will be compensated...," said Rathore while speaking to the reporters.