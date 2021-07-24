Rajasthan schools reopening decision next week: Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while announcing the Class 12 results on Saturday said that the decision on school reopening in the state will be taken in the next two to three days. The decision on the date of reopening will be taken by Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot soon.

The state government after discussing all the aspects in the meeting of the cabinet committee decided to postpone the reopening of schools till further notice. Earlier the state government had decided to reopen the schools from August 2, 2021.

Govind Singh Dotasra shared a tweet in this regard. He wrote, “After discussing all the aspects in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee constituted to prepare a detailed SOP regarding the opening of the school, the Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 will decide on the date and nature of the school opening. Both the safety and education of the children are in the priority of our government.”

स्कूल खोलने को लेकर विस्तृत SOP बनाने के लिए गठित मंत्रीमंडल की कमेटी की बैठक में सभी पहलुओं पर चर्चा के बाद मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी स्कूल खोले जाने की तारीख़ और स्वरूप पर निर्णय लेंगे।बच्चों की सुरक्षा और पढ़ाई दोनों हमारी सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। https://t.co/1X7oYb4o9y — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 24, 2021

The decision on reopening of the schools will be taken after detailed Standard Operating Procedures are prepared by the committee. All the SOPs will have to be maintained by the schools in the state that may include wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning and use of sanitizers.