Rajeev Ahuja takes over as new director of IIT Ropar

Rajeev Ahuja has joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar as its new director, an official statement said on Friday.

He took over the charge from P K Raina, Officiating Director, IIT Ropar, the statement said.

The tenure of a director at the institute is five years from the date of joining.

The previous director, Sarit K Das, completed his full term.

Ahuja is professor of computational materials science at Uppsala University, Sweden, it said.

He is one of the most highly cited researchers in Sweden.

He did his Ph.D from IIT Roorkee in 1992 and joined the Uppsala University the same year as postdoctoral fellow, the statement said.

He became an assistant professor in 1996, associate professor in 2002 and a professor in 2007 at the Uppsala University, it said.

His main area of interest is computational materials science with focus on energy such as batteries, hydrogen storage and production, sensors as well high pressure physics, it said.