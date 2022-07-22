Home / Education / News / REET 2022: Teacher arrested for conspiring to appear as dummy candidate in exam
A government school teacher has been arrested in Barmer district for allegedly conspiring to appear as a dummy candidate for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) scheduled on July 23, police said on Thursday.
Published on Jul 22, 2022
PTI, Jaipur

A government school teacher has been arrested in Barmer district for allegedly conspiring to appear as a dummy candidate for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) scheduled on July 23, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Aaidanram Jat, a senior teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Barmer's Jalipa was conspiring to appear in the exam instead of the candidate Omprakash, they said.

"Following a tip-off, a police team raided the teacher's house and seized a fake admit card and some contents related to the exam in his mobile phone,” the police said, adding the accused teacher has been arrested.

The police said two cases were registered against Aaidanram Jat in 2013 in connection with cheating in Dungarpur district.

