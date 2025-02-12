Samsung launches community-led programme to upskill 20k teachers by 2025

Samsung announced the launch of ‘Galaxy Empowered’, a community-led programme that aims to transform education in India by empowering teachers, principals, and administrators in the education sector. The programme will prepare teachers for the classrooms through recurring on-ground and online learning events.

About the programme:

The initiative, launched in the presence of Abhinav Bindra, 2008 Olympic Gold Medallist, aims to build a culture of innovation and inspire creativity in education by integrating technology into teaching practices, informed Samsung.

The programme will prepare teachers for the classrooms through recurring on-ground and online learning events. By enhancing teaching practices and creating technology-driven learning environments, schools can position themselves as the institution of choice for parents, improving their reputation and gaining recognition in the community. In addition, the programme is free for both teachers and schools, ensuring valuable resources for education advancement without any financial barriers, mentioned the press release.

Over 2,700 teachers have been awarded certificates across India via live training sessions since December 2024 under the programme. The programme aims to empower 20,000 teachers across India by 2025. For the Delhi phase, Samsung has successfully conducted the “Galaxy Empowered” programme in 250 schools. Apart from partnering with Mahattattva Educational Advisory and STTAR for the first phase, specialized trainers and academicians have been appointed to help the teachers through the programme, mentioned Samsung.

“With “Galaxy Empowered”, we provide teachers the tools to enhance student engagement and create lasting educational impact. By investing in teacher development, Samsung empowers educators to maximize their classroom impact, supporting the backbone of the education system. This initiative aligns with our vision of innovating for a better tomorrow, ensuring education remains at the forefront of innovation and every educator has the resources to succeed,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

“Education lies at the heart of societal progress, and Samsung has recognized the importance of enabling teachers with the right tools and support to harness technology in the classroom. By empowering teachers and education administrators, Samsung is fostering an ecosystem where technology enhances learning, bridges gaps, and shapes the future of education. I believe this initiative will serve as a vital steppingstone in upskilling our educators to deliver better learning experiences on a larger scale,” said Abhinav Bindra.

“Samsung’s Galaxy Empowered initiative bridges the gaps by providing educators with access to advanced technology, blended learning tools, and a supportive community. Through online and in-person professional development, teachers can effectively integrate technology into their classrooms. By offering hands-on experience with Samsung’s products and tailored resources, we are aiding educators enhance student engagement, streamline tasks, and improve teaching effectiveness.” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Programme Highlights:

Technology Upskilling: Offering flexible online training sessions, physical bootcamps, and a comprehensive library of resources, “Galaxy Empowered” enables teachers to integrate the latest digital tools into their classrooms, including gamification strategies, interactive apps, and virtual classrooms.

Hands-On Training and Certification: Educators will have access to hands-on workshops, mentorship, and certification opportunities to recognize their achievements and build their skills. The programme also includes specialized resources for curriculum and content design, as well as guidance on educator well-being.

Collaboration and Networking: Teachers will be part of a dynamic community of educators, gaining access to peer-to-peer networking, industry experts, and thought leadership in education through exclusive panels and keynote sessions, stated the press release.

