SAP Labs India to work closely with IIIT-Bangalore to foster synergies between industry and academia

SAP Labs India, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) to enable upskilling and ensure the talent remains at the forefront of innovation. SAP Labs India along with IIIT-B helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs

According to a press release issued by SAP, the MoU underlines strategic partnership in joint research on specific industrial topics and challenges which will further help in continuous upskilling on niche technology topics.

SAP Labs India along with IIIT-B helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs. It successfully has hosted two AI/ML cohorts, with a third cohort poised to commence this year, said the media release.

“At SAP Labs India, we believe in leveraging the power of the ecosystem. Our strategic partnership with IIIT-B not only reflects SAP’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research but also underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and upskilling our workforce. With IIIT-B, we are forging new frontiers in research and innovation while nurturing the next generation of digital leaders. Together, we are embarking on a journey to unlock the limitless potential of research and learning in the fast-evolving technology and business landscape," said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, in the press release.

The collaboration will further strengthen bilateral knowledge exchange between academia and enterprise, stated the media release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here