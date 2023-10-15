News / Education / News / SAP Labs India to work closely with IIIT-Bangalore to foster synergies between industry and academia

SAP Labs India to work closely with IIIT-Bangalore to foster synergies between industry and academia

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 15, 2023 02:55 PM IST

The MoU underlines partnership in joint research on industrial topics and challenges which will further help in continuous upskilling on niche technology topics

SAP Labs India, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) to enable upskilling and ensure the talent remains at the forefront of innovation.

SAP Labs India along with IIIT-B helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs
SAP Labs India along with IIIT-B helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs

According to a press release issued by SAP, the MoU underlines strategic partnership in joint research on specific industrial topics and challenges which will further help in continuous upskilling on niche technology topics.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

SAP Labs India along with IIIT-B helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs. It successfully has hosted two AI/ML cohorts, with a third cohort poised to commence this year, said the media release.

“At SAP Labs India, we believe in leveraging the power of the ecosystem. Our strategic partnership with IIIT-B not only reflects SAP’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research but also underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and upskilling our workforce. With IIIT-B, we are forging new frontiers in research and innovation while nurturing the next generation of digital leaders. Together, we are embarking on a journey to unlock the limitless potential of research and learning in the fast-evolving technology and business landscape," said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, in the press release.

The collaboration will further strengthen bilateral knowledge exchange between academia and enterprise, stated the media release.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out