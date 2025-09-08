School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 8): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 8, 2025. School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of September 8

National

India, EU eye headway as free trade agreement talks advance today

Bangladeshi among 14 arrested by Uttarakhand Police in crackdown on ‘fake babas’

NDRF deployment at 164 disaster-hit spots

Education

Punjab schools, colleges to reopen for students from Tuesday

Delhi HC to hear on Sep 8 plea against NHAI notice for recruiting lawyers based on CLAT-PG score

UP CM Yogi announces cashless medical treatment for teachers

International

Donald Trump brutally trolled with ‘FBI informant’ memes after explosive Epstein claim from House Speaker Mike Johnson

Russia hits Ukraine with 805 drones, 13 missiles; Trump calls strike a ‘waste of humanity’

Australia's 'mushroom murderer' Erin Patterson handed life in prison; no parole for 3 decades

Sports

Harmanpreet guides India to Asia Cup title, World Cup berth

Shardul Thakur busts fallacies around workload management, makes bold ‘no one asks us’ claim: 'We're taken for granted'

Sunil Chhetri confirms Virat Kohli's fitness test happened in London: 'He was sending me his scores'