School Holiday on January 19: List of states where schools will open today, remain closed, or timings changed
While schools in many states have reopened after winter break on Monday, January 19, schools in some states remain closed due to various issues.
Winter break is finally over for schools across the country. While most of the states have decided to reopen their schools on January 19, Monday after a long winter break, some states have decided to keep the schools closed due to cold weather, GRAP 4, festival or dense fog.
Check out the list of states where schools will open today, January 19 and where it will remain closed.
Delhi: Schools were already closed amid a severe cold wave and dense fog last week. On January 19, the schools were set to reopen. However, with the imposition of GRAP-4 restrictions in the state, no information is available on whether the schools will open or remain closed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida: The district authorities have revised school timings for all classes. As per the order issued, classes will be held from 10 am to 3 pm due to dense fog and extreme cold. This is applicable to schools of all boards.
Prayagraj, UP: All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 20 due to the surge of devotees during the ongoing Magh Mela. Academic activities are conducted during this period online to ensure the continuity of studies.
Punjab: School timings for all government, private, aided, and other schools in the state were changed till January 21 in view of the intense cold. Primary school timings are 10 am to 3 pm, middle, high, and senior secondary schools will operate from 10 am to 3.20 pm.
Pune: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in several parts of the city will remain closed on January 19 due to 'Pune Grand Tour 2026', an international cycling event.
The schools in other states are expected to remain open. However, parents, guardians, and students are advised to stay in regular contact with the school's authorities for the latest updates on school closures.
