School timings set to change in Kashmir from April 12 as temperatures improve in valley, check new timings here

The school education authorities of Kashmir on Monday ordered a change in school timings from April 12 owing to improvement in temperatures. The schools will close for the Eid holidays in the valley which falls on April 10 or 11 depending on the sighting of the moon. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir said in an order that the timing for schools falling under municipal limits of Srinagar district will remain from 9 am to 3 pm. (File image)(Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

From April 12, classes in government as well as private schools of Kashmir division will start 30 minutes to an hour earlier than the current timing.

As for the schools belonging to other districts and areas of Kashmir province, the new timing was fixed from 10 am to 4 pm.

The DSEK order stated, “All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given order and instructions and any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously.”

Earlier, classes for government and private schools in Srinagar would daily commence from 10 am to 3 pm, and in institutions falling outside Kashmir’s ‘summer capital’, the timing was 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Notably, the weather has considerably improved across the valley with day temperatures hovering above 22 degrees in Srinagar and going as high as 24 degrees in the northern district of Kupwara.

The weather office, however, has predicted light to moderate rains from April 13 to 15.

