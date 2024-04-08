NCERT issues strong warning to unscrupulous publishers for unlawfully using its textbook content, full notice here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a stern warning against copyright infringement of its educational materials. In an official notice, the NCERT pointed out that a few unscrupulous publishers were printing NCERT school textbooks available on its website, under their name without obtaining permission from the education body. NCERT has issued a stern warning against copyright infringement of its educational materials by unscrupulous publishers. (Representative image)

NCERT, responsible for developing and disseminating textbooks for all stages of school Education, has long been regarded as an authorized repository of educational teaching and learning resources.

It said that if any individual or entity is found to be publishing NCERT textbooks for commercial sale or in part or uses the textbook content in such publication without obtaining copyright permission from NCERT, action will be taken against them under the Copyright Act 1957.

The NCERT also urged the public to stay away from such textbooks citing that the content may be factually incorrect as well as against the basic philosophy of NCF 2023.

It further appealed to individuals who come across such pirated textbooks to immediately inform NCERT through email at pd.ncert@nic.in.

Further, the NCERT asked publishers who desire to use the name of NCERT in their publication to send a proposal to the Publication Division NCERT, Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-16, or email at secy.ncert@nic.in.

The full notice is below: