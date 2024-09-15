Schools, colleges to be closed in Bhubaneswar on September 17 for PM Modi’s visit, details here

The Odisha government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area on September 17, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. PM Modi will visit Odisha on September 17 where he will launch 'SUBHADRA', the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. All schools and colleges in BMC will remain closed, as per the CMO. (Photo Credits: ANI)

On September 17, PM Modi will be in Odisha, where he will launch 'SUBHADRA', the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Odisha, "All the schools and colleges in the Bhubaneswar metropolitan area will have a complete holiday on September 17th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar on September 17.

Also read: Odisha girl’s portable cooling carrier for diabetic patients named national winner of India for James Dyson Award 2024

"For this, there will be a huge public meeting in Bhubaneswar. In view of this, the state government has decided that all the schools and colleges of Bhubaneswar will be completely closed on that day and the government offices will be closed for the first half of the day," it added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, 'SUBHADRA' scheme is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000/- over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

"An amount of ₹10,000/- per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women," the PMO said.

Also read: NMC begins registration of MBBS doctors eligible to practice in India, medical practitioners to have unique IDs

The Prime Minister will release the 1st instalment of assistance to nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme.

Also read: UGC NET 2024 answer key objection window over, results next on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

PM Modi will hand over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will also launch the Awaas 2024 App, for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G.

Further, the Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.