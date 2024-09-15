NMC begins registration of MBBS doctors eligible to practice in India, medical practitioners to have unique IDs

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has initiated the process of registration of all MBBS doctors eligible to practice in India on a recently launched portal, as a part of which all medical practitioners will have a unique ID. NMC has begun registration of MBBS doctors eligible to practice in India. The registered doctors will be assigned unique IDs. (Representative image)

The National Medical Register (NMR) is a dynamic database and will be a central repository of all registered doctors, in which their authenticity is verified by Aadhaar IDs.

"The NMR is ready for registration of registered medical practitioners (RMPs) with immediate effect," Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the NMC said.

All the MBBS doctors who are registered on Indian Medical Register (IMR) have to register again on the NMR, the NMC said in a public notice recently, and added that all medical colleges/institutions, state medical councils (SMCs) are inter-linked on the portal.

Some data will be visible to the public and others will only be visible to Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC, SMC, National Board of Examinations (NBE) and medical institutions and RMPs as per requirements, the notice said.

To start the registration process, doctors would need their Aadhaar IDs, a digital copy of their MBBS degree certificate and the registration certificate of the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India where the doctor got registered the first time.

Additional details like registration and qualification credentials can be manually entered and submitted through the portal.

Following this, the application is automatically forwarded to the respective SMC for verification. The SMC would then forward the application to the relevant college or institute for further review. Upon successful verification, the application is sent to the NMC.

After verification by NMC, a unique NMR ID would be issued. During this process, doctors can opt to join the Healthcare Provider Registry which will link them to the broader digital healthcare ecosystem, the notice said.

Through this portal, all stakeholders, including SMCs and educational institutions can log in and verify applications from a single platform.

The NMR portal offers a variety of features, including the ability to add additional qualifications, track applications, suspend licenses, and issue NMR ID cards and digital doctor certificates, it said.

Currently, registration using the MBBS degree is only available on the portal and adding additional qualification(s) would be made available soon, the NMC said.

"Till date, there was a lack of comprehensive data that could provide a detailed and holistic picture of aspects like total numbers of doctors in the country, those that have left the country, those who have lost their license to practice, or the numbers and details of doctors that have lost their lives. The launch of the NMR will ensure the provision of data of its more than 13 lakh doctors," an official had earlier said.

The National Medical Register (NMR) Portal was inaugurated by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on August 23.

"The National Health Register is a much-awaited step in this direction that will strengthen the digital healthcare ecosystem and will ensure quality healthcare to the people of India," Nadda had stated.

The NMC is mandated under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019 that Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of NMC shall maintain a national register in electronic form containing the name, address, all recognised qualifications possessed by a licensed medical practitioner.