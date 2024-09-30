Schools in Guwahati to revert to regular timings from tomorrow as temperatures decline, details here

Schools in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily consists of Guwahati city, will revert to their regular timings from Tuesday with the temperature dipping following rain. The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) issued an order stating that it had decided to withdraw the notification of September 20, which had fixed school timings from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm in the Kamrup Metropolitan district in view of severe heatwave conditions.. (Praful Gangurde/HT file image)

An order by the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) said it had been decided to withdraw the notification of September 20, which had fixed school timings from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm in the district in view of severe heatwave conditions.

The rain over the last few days has brought down the mercury.

"...it is hereby instructed that all Govt./ Provincialised/ Private school under Kamrup Metro district shall follow their regular normal school timing w.e.f 1st October 2024," said the latest order.

The DEEO had earlier also notified the closing of all schools in the district from September 24 to September 27 due to the heat conditions, but the order was revoked with improvement in weather.

