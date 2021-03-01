Schools in Kashmir open after one year
Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The students of classes 9 to 12 attended school for the first time since March 9, 2020.
Only those students were allowed to attend school who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.
Most private schools had sought no objection certificates from parents, absolving the school management of any blame in case of any health issue arising due to conduct of physical classes.
Several schools had asked students to bring along medical fitness certificates on the first day of the school.
Schools across Kashmir were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.
According to a government order, middle school level classes (6th to 8th standards) are scheduled to reopen on March 8 while remaining classes are slated to reopen on March 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Kashmir open after one year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes in Bihar to resume from March 1, parents reluctant to send kids
- Schools in Bihar are all set to commence regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 on Monday amid Covid-19 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School students in India discover 18 new asteroids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets post COVID-19: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends night curfew till March 14; Schools to remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regret that could not learn world's oldest, beautiful language Tamil: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teacher arrested for submitting fake documents in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture varsity to witness sea change: Karnataka Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary education should be in Marathi, says Governor on language day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile library rolled out for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NDMC, IIT-Kanpur offer platform to start-ups to find solutions for civic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Toy Fair 2021: PM Modi asks manufacturers to use less plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox