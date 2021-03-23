Schools in Uttarakhand ordered to charge only tuition fees for lockdown period
Students of other classes who are still being taught online have to pay only the tuition fees, it said.
PTI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:09 AM IST
The Uttarakhand government on Monday asked schools that reopened on February 8 for classes 6 to 9 and 11 to charge only tuition fees from the students for the lockdown period.
The schools can ask for total fees from these students only from the date on which they resumed physical classroom teaching, an order issued by Secretary, School Education, R Meenakshi Sundaram said.
Students of other classes who are still being taught online have to pay only the tuition fees, it said.
The order also asked schools to treat sympathetically any request from guardians to pay fees in instalments.
Schools in Uttarakhand ordered to charge only tuition fees for lockdown period
PTI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Students of other classes who are still being taught online have to pay only the tuition fees, it said.
No tuition fee for girl PG student in Haryana with less family income
PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:51 AM IST
No tuition fee for girl PG students in Haryana govt colleges with family income less than ₹1.8 L
CSBC Bihar Police constable aspirants use N95mask for cheating in exam, 6 held
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:24 PM IST
- Officials at Bhabua and Hazipur in Bihar arrested three aspirants using N95 mask as electronic device for cheating in the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination on Sunday.
Patnaik calls upon Odia alumni to help in rebuilding their own institutions
PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:43 AM IST
The chief minister rolled out the 'Mo College' (my college) campaign in line with the 'Mo School' (my school) programme and also launched a web portal through virtual platform, to connect former students with their institutions.
Government Medical Colleges in J-K to start new PG courses
PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:42 AM IST
With this, the accredited institutions would get two PG candidates in the certified stream every year, the spokesman said.
Amid case surge, Chhattisgarh schools shut, students get promoted
PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
An order to this effect, which will be applicable to state-run, Central as well as private schools, was issued late evening by the state education department, said a public relations department official.
President calls for greater participation of women in science and technology
PTI, Rourkela
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Kovind, while addressing the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela here, said, "Growth and excellence of women in the technical area will add a new dimension to our national development."
Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school
PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.
Lapses in institutional processes over resignation of faculty: Ashoka varsity
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Ashoka University acknowledges lapses in institutional processes over resignations of political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and noted economist Arvind Subramanian from its faculty.
Education ministry mulling increasing number of international students
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Education ministry mulling increasing number of international students coming to India for higher studies
Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Delhi Government launched the programme" through its "Youth for Education" initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in grades 9 to 12.
Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:03 PM IST
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the state government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.
Chinese and Indians account for 47% of international students in US: Report
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Students from China and India accounted for 47% of all active foreign students in the US in 2020, according to latest official figure
Covid-19: Schools in Puducherry to be shut from March 22 till May 31
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for classes I to VIII from March 22 till May 31.
Now, working professionals can pursue MBA from IIM Sambalpur
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The two-year Executive MBA programme launched by this management institute will follow a ‘flipped classroom’ pedagogy in the blended mode.