Schools reopen in Patna with changed timing from 9 am

ByHT Correspondent, Patna
Jan 20, 2025 08:49 AM IST

The DM had earlier prohibited academic activities in all schools up to class 8 from January 5 due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature.

All schools in Patna up to class 8, which were closed due to cold, will reopen from today (January 20), but will function with revised timings between 9 am and 3.30 pm for all classes till January 25, said an order issued by Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandra Shekhar Singh on Sunday.

Schools reopen in Patna with changed timing(PTI Photo for representation)
Schools reopen in Patna with changed timing(PTI Photo for representation)

The DM had earlier prohibited academic activities in all schools up to class 8 from January 5 due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing in the district, particularly in the morning and evening, posing risk to the health and lives of children.

However, students from class 9 onwards were allowed to attend physical classes between 9 am and 3:30 pm.

Sunday’s order prohibits academic activity before 9 am and after 3.30 pm for all classes till January 25.

Bihar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius both at Dehri on Sunday.

State capital Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degree Celsius and a maximum of 22.1 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature was expected to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius on Tuesday though the Met forecast that there would not be any significant in it on Monday.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
