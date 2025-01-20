Schools reopen in Patna with changed timing from 9 am

All schools in Patna up to class 8, which were closed due to cold, will reopen from today (January 20), but will function with revised timings between 9 am and 3.30 pm for all classes till January 25, said an order issued by Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandra Shekhar Singh on Sunday. Schools reopen in Patna with changed timing(PTI Photo for representation)

The DM had earlier prohibited academic activities in all schools up to class 8 from January 5 due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing in the district, particularly in the morning and evening, posing risk to the health and lives of children.

However, students from class 9 onwards were allowed to attend physical classes between 9 am and 3:30 pm.

Sunday’s order prohibits academic activity before 9 am and after 3.30 pm for all classes till January 25.

Bihar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius both at Dehri on Sunday.

State capital Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degree Celsius and a maximum of 22.1 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature was expected to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius on Tuesday though the Met forecast that there would not be any significant in it on Monday.