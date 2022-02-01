Schools Reopening Today: Check state-wise schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 1

Many state governments have decided to reopen schools and colleges in their states after decline in COVID19 cases across the country. On February 1, 2022, schools and colleges in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana will resume offline classes from today onwards.

The schools across the country will be reopened following COVID19 guidelines. Parents will have to write a consent allowing the children to visit the schools and colleges in all the states. Check out the state wise updates on schools, colleges reopening below.

Maharashtra: Schools and colleges in Pune district of the state will reopen today. For students of classes 1 to 8 in Pune, the school timings will be half that of the regular timings. However, for classes 9 to 10, the schools will run as per the regular schedule. The colleges in the district will run as per schedule.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools in the state will reopen from Class 1 to 12 with 50 percent capacity from February 1 onwards. The decision to reopen schools in the state have been taken after consultation with experts and after reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the state.

Jharkhand: Schools and colleges in the state will reopen from today from Class 1 to 12. The schools for Class 9 to 12 will reopen in 7 districts from February 1 onwards including Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro as these districts have higher COVID19 cases.

Telangana: Schools, colleges will reopen today by following strict COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Few schools in the state have decided to continue with offline classes from 8 am to 1 pm.

Rajasthan: Schools in the state will reopen from today, February 1 onwards for class 10 to 12. Schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen in the state from February 10 onwards. However, students will have to option to opt for online classes if they want to.

Haryana: Schools will reopen for classes 10, 11 and 12 across the state from February 1 onwards in offline mode. The schools will have to follow all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments.