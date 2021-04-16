IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / SE orders coaching centres in Jammu division to stop physical classes
Career Point coaching institute for iit jee, aieee, aipmt, state pmt, rpmt and mppmt entrance preparation, Kota Coaching, Coaching Guru, kota is coaching centre hub in india;18/07/2012;photo:pradeep gaur/mint
Career Point coaching institute for iit jee, aieee, aipmt, state pmt, rpmt and mppmt entrance preparation, Kota Coaching, Coaching Guru, kota is coaching centre hub in india;18/07/2012;photo:pradeep gaur/mint
news

SE orders coaching centres in Jammu division to stop physical classes

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the suspension of physical classes by all private educational and coaching institutes in the Jammu division till April 18.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:23 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the suspension of physical classes by all private educational and coaching institutes in the Jammu division till April 18.

The order was issued by the Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education. The DSE order, however, provided the liberty to coaching and other private educational institutes to provide online classes. “The Department of Disaster Management (Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction) and School Education Department, have closed all schools in UT of J&K for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students of all classes up to class 12 till April 18," the order said.

However, it has been observed that the private coaching institutes are continuously operating conventionally despite clear orders for closure of educational institutions, the order said.

The order has directed all chief education officers to monitor coaching centres and institutions in their areas and report the violation to the DSE on daily basis. "Any deviation of above instructions shall invite strict action under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides a permanent ban on institutions involved in violation of the instructions,” the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coaching centre jammu and kashmir restrictions covid19 latest news + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP