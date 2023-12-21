Second French Language Lab, Wall Art inaugurated in Surajmal Vihar to boost French education in DBSE schools

The French Institute in India (IFI), the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL), and the Franco-Indian Education Trust (FIET) collectively opened the door for the second French Language Lab and ‘French for All’ Wall Art installation in line with ‘French for All, French for a Better Future’ initiative. Lamp lighting ceremony by dignitaries from French Embassy, DBSE, Hero Moto corp Ltd and Franco Indian Education Trust.

Thierry Mathou, the Ambassador of France to India, inaugurated the second French Language Lab and "French for All" Wall Art installation at the Dr B.R Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence (SOSE) in Surajmal Vihar.

According to a press release, the event began with a special welcome by school students, followed by the unveiling of the newly set up French Language Lab. A live demonstration of the Language Lab’s usage and its benefits in acquiring linguistic skills in a foreign language was also conducted. Besides, students also showcased cultural presentations through French song recitals and classical Indian dance performances.

As per the release, the initiative has been providing access to quality education and promoting skill development among students from different sections of society through French language and culture education.

The release further highlighted that the initiative positively impacted the lives of over 3400 students of 33 DBSE schools across Delhi, adding that French is now being offered to students from classes VI to XII in various DBSE schools across Delhi.

Furthermore, students have also been taking part in various cultural activities combining the French language with works of Francophone literature, music, and street art.

The three French Language Labs installed under the initiative are equipped with varied audiovisual resources aimed at improving students’ skills in the French language, particularly concerning speaking and listening.

Speaking on the occasion, French Ambassador Mathou said that the initiative “French for All, French for a Better Future”, has made it possible to successfully introduce French language and culture to the pupils of Delhi Government schools.

He said, “I was able to witness first-hand how enthusiastic the students are to learn French. We congratulate the students and the French language teachers for their dedication, which is fostering a better understanding of each other’s rich cultures, and thus helping advance Indo-French relations.”