close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 21, 2023 01:45 PM IST

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released. The direct link to download is given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 on December 21, 2023. Candidates can check and download the call letter for online preliminary exam through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card can be downloaded from December 21 to December 30, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will comprise of Objective Tests for 125 marks. This test would be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections. The exam is for 2 hours duration and candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out