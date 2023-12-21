Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 on December 21, 2023. Candidates can check and download the call letter for online preliminary exam through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card can be downloaded from December 21 to December 30, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will comprise of Objective Tests for 125 marks. This test would be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections. The exam is for 2 hours duration and candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.