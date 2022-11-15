Shiv Nadar School holds 3-day International Arts Festival 'Kaafila'

Shiv Nadar School Noida recently held the fourth edition of its international arts festival Kaafila.

The three-day annual arts festival, on the theme “Taking Pride in Love,” witnessed participation from more than 18 schools across India, the institute said.

“The theme sought to recognize love as a human emotion that is both innate and natural and aimed to motivate young people to think beyond the limitations imposed by caste, race, gender, and sexuality, as well as other societal structures”, Shiv Nadar school said in a press statement.

Eight competitive events and thirteen collaborative events were held during the three days of the festival.

“While “Bread & Circuses” comprised of one-act plays, “Rhythmic Ringers” showcased various dance styles in one performance. “Fabric of Hue” a first-of-its-kind fashion competition explored sustainability in fashion. The festival hosted a variety of events for aspiring art enthusiasts in the form of contests and workshops. Some of the interesting workshops were Decoding Latin Merican Music by Mr. Carlos Heredia, Clowning Techniques and History by Mr. Sagnik Chakraborty, Candle Making by Ms. Lavanya Jain and Film Appreciation by Mr. Sandeep Chatterjee,” it said.

“Creativity and self-expression are at the heart of our efforts towards creating a unique educational experience at Shiv Nadar School. Kaafila comes with different themes every year as we want to inspire students to see art in every bit of life. We are happy that this year also we were able to amplify the festival by organising workshops, demonstrations and lectures for students and teachers conducted by artists across rural and urban spaces and from different parts of the world,” Manjima Chatterjee, Vice-Principal & Head of Arts Department of the school informed.