Smart teachers more important than smart classrooms and blackboards: President Murmu

Smart blackboards, smart classrooms and other modern facilities have their own importance in schools and higher education institutions but the most important thing is smart teachers, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday. The president said that the National Education Policy aims to make India a global knowledge superpower. (Office of President/ANI)

Recalling her time as a teacher, she described it to be a very meaningful period of her life.

Murmu was speaking at the National Teachers Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan where she conferred the awards upon over 60 educators for their exemplary contribution to teaching and learning.

"Smart blackboards, smart classrooms and other modern facilities have their own importance. But the most important thing is smart teachers.... Smart teachers are the teachers who understand the needs of their students' development. Smart teachers make studies interesting and effective with affection and sensitivity.

"Such teachers make students capable of fulfilling the needs of society and the nation.. Sensible teachers work to instill a sense of dignity and security in children," she said.

Murmu noted building the character of students is the primary duty of a teacher.

"Sensitive, responsible and dedicated students who follow moral conduct are better than those students who are only interested in competition, bookish knowledge and selfishness. A good teacher has both emotions and intellect. The coordination of emotions and intellect also impacts the students," she said.

"Children from the poorest of backgrounds can touch the skies of progress with the power of education. Affectionate and devoted teachers play the most important role in giving strength to the flight of children. The biggest reward for teachers is that their students remember them throughout their lives and make commendable contributions to the family, society and country," she added.

The president said that the National Education Policy aims to make India a global knowledge superpower.

"For this, our teachers must be recognised as the best teachers in the world. Our institutions and teachers have to contribute actively in all three areas of education - school education, higher education and skill education. I am confident that our teachers will establish India as a global knowledge superpower with their crucial contribution," she said.

From novel methods of teaching, dedication to students' growth to attempts to enhance learning achievements in difficult environments, the awardees were recognised at the annual award ceremony.

Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees played a key role in shaping young minds across India.

Ahead of the awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award-winning teachers.

In a light-hearted remark, he said that while teachers usually give homework to students, he wanted to assign one to them-to lead campaigns promoting swadeshi products and strengthen the "Make in India" and "Vocal for Local" movements.