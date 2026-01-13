Sri Lanka delays education reforms after outcry over gay website link

Sri Lanka postponed education reforms on Tuesday after a scandal over the publication of a link to a gay chat website in a national syllabus grew into protests against the government.

The leftist ruling party was due to enact sweeping changes to the current school testing system this month in a bid to ease exam pressure and improve digital literacy.

But it has faced public uproar since a new syllabus suggested that pre-teens seeking to improve their English should visit the subscription-based gay site buddy.net.

The incident sparked demonstrations in several areas that in some cases spiralled into peaceful protests with the broader aim of scuppering the reforms.

Government spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said Tuesday that the reforms would now take effect in January 2027 to give teachers and parents more time to prepare.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation this month into the inclusion of the link to a site titled the "Bad Boys Club" which invites users to "show your kinky side".

Homosexual activity is illegal in socially conservative Sri Lanka, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison though there have been few prosecutions in recent years.

Regulators have since removed the link and blocked access to the site, but the affair has galvanised opposition parties into demanding the sacking of Education Minister Harini Amarasuriya, who is also the prime minister.

"We are ready for a two-day debate in parliament next week to discuss a no-confidence resolution that the opposition wants to bring against the PM," Jayatissa told reporters in the capital Colombo.

Education officials said the 165-page Grade Six English syllabus had been vetted by three separate teams, including English professors, but none had detected the error.

There were also several spelling mistakes in the document, which its authors have admitted was prepared with the help of artificial intelligence platforms.

Efforts to decriminalise homosexuality have met with strong opposition from Sri Lanka's conservative Buddhist and Catholic clergy who have also opposed the new education system.

