Staff Selection Commission has launched a new SSC website. The website was launched on February 17, 2024. The existing website will also continue to be accessible through the link on the new website. The new website can be checked at ssc.gov.in. SSC launches new website, candidates advised to do fresh registration

With the launch of the new website, the Commission has advised all the candidates to do fresh One Time Registration (OTR) on the new website of the Commission, i.e., https://ssc.gov.in/ , as OTR previously done on earlier version of Commission’s website, i.e., https://ssc.nic.in/ , stands null & void.

To do fresh registration, candidates can follow the instructions given below.

Visit the new website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login then register now option will be available.

One time registration link will open and once the details are filled, click on continue link.

Enter the required critical details and click on submit.

After verification of mobile and email OTP, click on Save & Next button will store the provided 'Personal Details'.

Fill the other details and then click on submit.

Once the registration is done, login to the account.

Upon the first login, users will be prompted to change their password.

Change the password and login again.

All applications for future examinations are required to be submitted online through new website, i.e., https://ssc.gov.in/, only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.