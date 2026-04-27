Visakhapatnam, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said students are the future of this nation and Viksit Bharat can be realised only through their efforts. Students key to Viksit Bharat, says VP at Andhra University centenary

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Andhra university, the Vice President said talent alone is enough, provided it is channeled in the right direction to achieve success.

"You are the future stars of this nation, you are future on this nation. The Viksit Bharat is possible only because of your efforts and your contribution…I wish you all success in your careers and future endeavours," said Radhakrishnan.

Calling on students to value time, he underscored that effective time management is key to success and applies to all age groups.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the varsity's 100-year legacy as a 'brand' and recollected that the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh's first cabinet meeting was held in the university's campus.

Recalling that the university was set up before India's freedom struggle, the CM said several eminent personalities played a key role in developing the educational institution, including Jaipur King Vikram Dev, and Gajapati royal family.

Not only imparting education, he said Andhra University also strove for the promotion of Telugu language and leadership.

The CM said former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also studied at the university.

Calling universities as "national assets", the TDP supremo said they should be protected.

Further, he said projects worth ₹64 crore were started today such as AU eye factory, networks lab network centre and foundation was laid for nine more projects worth ₹112 crore.

Likewise, he said deals were inked with the University of Florida and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Naidu urged students to focus on startups, knowledge and innovation and advised them not to become just employee but also employers.

The CM set a target for the university to rank among the top five universities in the country and the top 100 varsities in the world.

Further, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a fireside chat during the centenary celebrations, reflecting on his humble upbringing and his father's emphasis on education.

Later, the university presented excellence awards to some of its former students, who included GMR Group founder GM Rao, Telugu movie director Trivikram Srinivas and others.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others also attended the event.

The Vice President was felicitated at the beginning of the ceremony with Governor Nazeer presented him a centenary emblem while Naidu gave him an idol of Sri Venkaeswara Swamy.

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