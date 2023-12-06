close_game
News / Education / News / Symbiosis International University reflects on its 52 years of commitment to education

Symbiosis International University reflects on its 52 years of commitment to education

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 06, 2023 03:38 PM IST

SCMS NOIDA, an institute under SIU, unveiled its four-year BBA Honours/ Honours in Research program, aligning with the NEP 2020.

Reflecting on 52 years of commitment to education and collaboration, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) celebrated its annual get-together in Delhi where plans for 2024 were also discussed.

According to the press release by Symbiosis International University (SIU), FICCI had recently honoured the university with the Higher Education Excellence Award for employability creation.(Handout)

According to the press release by Symbiosis International University (SIU), FICCI had recently honoured the university with the Higher Education Excellence Award for employability creation.

“I believe in Swami Vivekananda’s belief that India would be a global powerhouse. I believe that India is now poised to achieve this greatness and it is only through these strong partnerships that this is possible,” said Prof (Dr) S B Mujumdar, Founder & President, Symbiosis, and Chancellor, SIU.

According to SIU, the university has been offering scholarships to Indian and foreign students, with a focus on Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, standing for its commitment to access and inclusion.

The university also claims to have strengthened its global collaborations by introducing dual degree programs with various foreign universities and partnering with organisations like OBREAL Global.

SCMS NOIDA, an institute under SIU, unveiled its four-year BBA Honours/ Honours in Research program, aligning with the NEP 2020, mentioned the press release.

The university also mentioned that it actively reached out to female students from Afghanistan, providing educational opportunities through the Symbiosis School for Online and Digital, reaching over 800 female students within the safety of their homes.

