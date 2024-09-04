Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the teachers of the state on the eve of Teachers' Day and said that teachers are the "true nation builders." "Teachers are true nation builders": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on eve of Teacher's Day

In his message issued on this occasion, the Chief Minister paid homage to former President, educationist and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said that teachers are the true nation builders, the Chief Minister office stated.

The Chief Minister said that teachers play an important role in building the character of the students and making them worthy citizens.

He said that teachers not only make an important contribution to nation-building by educating the students, but they also play a big role in giving a new direction to society.

"Teachers also have an important participation in the successful implementation of the schemes run by the state government for the development of education," he added.

The Chief Minister said that only those countries and societies move forward where the teachers are respected.

"We have to make the great Indian tradition of respect and reverence towards our teachers even stronger," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the students to follow the Indian tradition of respect and reverence towards the teachers and participate in the development of the country and the state by becoming the best citizens.

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.