Telangana CM demands Centre approve bills for 42 per cent BC quota in local body polls

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Centre approve two Bills passed by the state legislature to provide 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Communities in education and local body polls. Telangan Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy(PTI)

Speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Hyderabad state’s merger with Indian Union -- “Praja Palana Dinostavam”, Reddy said by extending reservations, as many 23,973 BCs will get political representation.

“We are mounting pressure on the Centre for the approval of the bills. I am demanding that the BJP-led union government stop obstructing the process of achieving social justice started by the Telangana government.

I am also demanding that the bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly be immediately approved,” he said.

The CM had held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi seeking Presidential assent to the two bills.

According to Reddy, Telangana is the first state in the country to implement the sub-classification of SCs in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict. Asserting that Krishna and Godavari rivers are the lifeline of Telangana, Reddy said the state government will not compromise on the rightful share of water in the two rivers.

Highlighting the state government's goal to transform Telangana into a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047, he said Hyderabad will become the gateway to the world once these goals are achieved.

The state government is working on securing Godavari waters to address the drinking water needs for the next 100 years. For this, the government has started work on Godavari second and third phases, at a cost of ₹7,360 crore, he said.

The government is undertaking the second phase of the Metro Rail expansion project at an estimated cost of ₹24,000 crore, he said. In addition to the existing 69 km of metro line, a total of 76.4 km of metro rail network will be developed in the second phase, he said.

The 'Gandhi Sarovar' project to be built at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase expansion projects of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors and a plan to radically change the face of Telangana are part of the 'Telangana Rising – 2047' vision of the state government, he said.

The people of Telangana "buried the autocratic regime" of Nizam and embraced 'Praja Palana' (people's governance) on September 17, 1948, he said.

"Hence, we are observing Praja Palana Dinotsavam today." While September 17, 1948 is a historic day for Telangana, another milestone is December 7, 2023 (when the Congress government assumed office) in the state's democratic journey. In a veiled attack on the BRS, the CM alleged that the previous "dictatorial rule" had plunged the state into a deep crisis over the past 10 years, suppressing the aspirations of Telangana people.

Alleging that the previous (BRS) government deprived the youth of educational opportunities, he said his government accorded top priority to education. The state government has demanded that the Centre exempt the expenditure incurred on the construction of the Young India schools from the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) limit, he said.

Accusing the previous BRS government of "completely neglecting" famous universities such as Osmania and Kakatiya during its rule, he said the "people's government" (of Congress) envisioned to develop the varsities and make them compete with world famous Cambridge, Harvard, Oxford and Stanford Universities.

To promote women as entrepreneurs, the state government distributed ₹21,000 crore interest-free loans. Under the 'Indira Mahila Shakti' scheme, the government also provided 150 buses to Self Help Groups so that they can earn money by renting the buses to the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC), he said.