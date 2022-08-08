TSLPRB TS police SCT PC civil prelims rescheduled, check notice at tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has rescheduled the preliminary exam for various posts including SCT PC civil and transport constables and prohibition and excise Constables. Candidates can check the notice for new dates at the official website tslprb.in.

The exam for the posts will now be conducted on August 28, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm throughout the state. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2022. The prelims exam now has been postponed by 7 days.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16,929 vacancies out of which 15644 are for the post of SCT PC civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 are for the post of transport Constable and 614 are for the post of prohibition and excise Constable.

“Due to Logistics and other Administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, conduct of Preliminary Written Test for the Posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days and it will now be held on 28th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 a m to 1 p m throughout the State.” reads the official press note.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the prelims exam from august 18, 2022 by logging in their official accounts.