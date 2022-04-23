UGC, AICTE urge Indian citizens not go to Pakistan for higher studies

University Grants Commission, UGC along with All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE in a joint notice has urged the Indian students to not pursue higher studies in Pakistan. They have advised the students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education.

Council and Commission has warned that any Indian national or overseas citizens of India who intends to take admission in Pakistan for higher studies will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India.

The notice issued by the Council and Commission on Friday reads, “All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education. Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.”

However, the organisations have provided relaxation to the migrants and their children who have higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India. Such candidates are eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MH.A.