UGC grants Post Graduate Degree status to CAs
In an official order, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted the status of Post Graduate to individuals with Chartered Accountancy (CA) degree. This will enable CAs to pursue Ph.D. in all the Indian universities. Earlier, only 106 universities, 2 IITs and 7 IIMs used to allow CAs to register for a Ph.D. Programme. This order will also make Chartered Accountants eligible for UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET) and the award of Junior Research Fellowship/ Assistant Professor in all Indian universities.
This decision is the result of request from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), one of the premier accounting bodies that has achieved global recognition over the years. “This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” the institute said in its official Twitter handle.
CA. Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI said in a press release, “This equivalence to Post Graduate Degree will open up International market for various job avenues for ICAI members, thereby bringing the global acclamation and recognition to India worldwide. Since Chartered Accountancy course will be considered as equivalent to the Post Graduate degree, it will aid CA members, who are aspiring to go overseas for higher studies and/or for seeking professional opportunities abroad.”
“Chartered Accountants equipped with comprehensive practical and technical knowledge can make a notable and significant contribution in academics in accountancy and commerce domain. This will act as a catalyst in the research work being undertaken in the sphere of accountancy and commerce and bestow a boost to the growth of business and industry and commerce across all sectors,” he further added.
An aspiring Chartered Accountant has to enroll for the Foundation Course offered by ICAI after class 12 board exam.
In the past, The National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom, a renowned UK national agency responsible for providing information and expert opinion on qualifications and skills worldwide, had also recognised CA qualification after thorough evaluation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC grants Post Graduate Degree status to CAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University campuses have no longer remained inclusive spaces: Tharoor in LS
- Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that university campuses, in the last few years, have no longer remained inclusive spaces that safeguard freedom of expression and individual liberties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will look into issue of schools charging fees during pandemic: Bihar govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Minister warns of action against schools for COVID guideline violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat: Shortfall of over 9k classrooms, 286 schools shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges: DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 teachers of a school in Telangana found positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary schools open in Kashmir after a year
- Primary schools opened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras establishes Institute Advisory Board to incorporate global practices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU online exams 2021: Important instruction for candidates
- DU online exams 2021: According to the guidelines, the students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox